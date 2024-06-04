Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFN. Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. Insiders have bought a total of 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $87,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$24.74 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.99. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.30.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

