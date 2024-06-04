Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIRE. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $288.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.8% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

