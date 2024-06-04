EOS Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.66 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $106.10 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001344 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000690 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001185 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,099,997,999 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
