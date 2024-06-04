EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 17,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 23,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$81.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of -0.02.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 million during the quarter. EQ had a negative net margin of 54.89% and a negative return on equity of 447.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.