Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Equals Group Stock Performance
Shares of Equals Group stock opened at GBX 118.99 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2,987.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.51. Equals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.73).
Equals Group Company Profile
