Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prime Medicine, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRME)

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Prime Medicine in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

PRME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRME

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

NYSE:PRME opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.