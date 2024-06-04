Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Ero Copper Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.