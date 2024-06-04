Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Ero Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

