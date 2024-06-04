Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Short Interest Update

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,579 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 109,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.