Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Short Interest Up 5.3% in May

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 733,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $386.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.