Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EE opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $22.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

