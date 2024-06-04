Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.84 and last traded at $108.84. 2,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.90.

Exor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88.

About Exor

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

