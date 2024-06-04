Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 1,412 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,660,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,434,241,000 after buying an additional 567,194 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 211,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 153,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 72,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,338 shares of company stock worth $11,363,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.