FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of FedEx by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 112,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,432,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 12,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.74.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.56 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

