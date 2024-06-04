Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,637,000 after purchasing an additional 86,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.