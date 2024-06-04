Financial Analysis: Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax -2.17% -0.72% -0.27% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 1 0 2.00 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lufax and Bit Origin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.29%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Volatility and Risk

Lufax has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Bit Origin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $25.36 billion 0.10 $125.31 million ($0.14) -31.25 Bit Origin $6.26 million 1.99 -$28.22 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Summary

Bit Origin beats Lufax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

