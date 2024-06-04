FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 256.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,476 shares of company stock worth $219,783 over the last 90 days. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SFST opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

