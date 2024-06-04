FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 95,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.