FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 478.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

