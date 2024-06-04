FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

