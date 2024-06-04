FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,465,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,545,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,190,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $173.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

