FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,303,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $12,186,992.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,303,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,613 shares of company stock valued at $55,161,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

