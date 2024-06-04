FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $375,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $781,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $148.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.