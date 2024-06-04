First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
First United Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First United has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. First United had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of First United
First United Company Profile
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First United
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.