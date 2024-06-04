First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First United has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. First United had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

