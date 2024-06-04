FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FirstEnergy traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 1043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

FE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

