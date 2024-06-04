Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,936 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. UBS Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

