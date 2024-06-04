Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 4,168 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 858,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,982,000 after acquiring an additional 450,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,748,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after buying an additional 50,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 359,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 181,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 76,610 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

