Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.