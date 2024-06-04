Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,776 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $124.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.