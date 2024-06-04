Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,776 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IJT stock opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $124.25.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
