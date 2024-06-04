Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 3,821 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

