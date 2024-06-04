Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $254,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after acquiring an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,628 shares of company stock worth $2,621,128 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.2 %

AVY opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $162.32 and a one year high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average is $209.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

