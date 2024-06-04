Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $259,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

