Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $288,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IYF opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

