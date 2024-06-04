Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

