Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $244,000 Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

