Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 215,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

