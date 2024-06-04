Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $254,000 Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QUS stock opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.