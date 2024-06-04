Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AUGT stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

