Fortrea (FTRE) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the "Medical laboratories" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fortrea to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortrea and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.11 billion -$3.40 million -17.88 Fortrea Competitors $1.01 billion -$125.17 million 4.49

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 4 5 1 2.55 Fortrea Competitors 308 1200 2087 33 2.51

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortrea and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fortrea presently has a consensus price target of $32.78, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Fortrea’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortrea is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fortrea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87% Fortrea Competitors -3,334.93% -1,311.64% -38.79%

Summary

Fortrea beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

