Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,270,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $51,189,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

