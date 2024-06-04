Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $212.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.94. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $263.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,741 shares of company stock worth $2,218,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

