Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,611 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ALLETE by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 381.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.4 %

ALLETE stock opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.