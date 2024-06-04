Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $36.10. Approximately 72,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 132,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $602.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

