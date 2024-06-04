FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.