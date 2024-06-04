FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $177.51 on Monday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $1,995,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $626,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Universal Display by 66.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

