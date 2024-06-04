FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised by Analyst

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

ENPH opened at $127.55 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.