FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Cut by Analyst

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vaxart in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million.

Vaxart Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.83 on Monday. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $20,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,404,391 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

