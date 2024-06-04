G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.26.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
