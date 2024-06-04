G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

