Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.69). 601,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 804,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.67).

Geiger Counter Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £68.82 million, a P/E ratio of 314.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.65.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

Featured Articles

