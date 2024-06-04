Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Gibson Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.81 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.87 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.