Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,337 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after buying an additional 189,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

